MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is inviting the community out for their annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 29.

Families will be able to bring their little ghouls out to get a bag of candy and have some fun.

Those in attendance will also be able to see the scary costumes of others at the event.