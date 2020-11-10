Midland Health hosts healthy Halloween cooking demo.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you have been wanting to make some good treats for your little goblins for Halloween, but do not want to overdo it with the sugary treats, then you will have the opportunity to take part in a cooking demo hosted by Midland Health's Lifestyle Medicine Center.
In this class, you will learn how to make the healthiest and tastiest treats for your Halloween celebration.
The class will be held on Oct. 15 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For more information on how you can be a part of this class, click here.