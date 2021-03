If you are a new mom, bring your little one to the MCH Baby Cafe to learn about the importance of breastfeeding.

ODESSA, Texas — Are you a new mom?

Do you have questions about breastfeeding or how to care for your bundle of joy?

If so, bring your little one to the Baby Cafe class at MCH Center for Women and Infants on Mar. 10.

The class will be held between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.