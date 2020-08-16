Make new friends at virtual Girl Scout event

Your young princesses will have the opportunity to make new friends online with the "Make New Friends" Girl Scouts event.

TEXAS, USA — If you have been wanting your little princess to make new friends, but have not been able to get out of the house to do it, then you and your little one will have the chance to take part in the four-part virtual series, Make New Friends Girl Scouts event.

This lively event will strengthen the competencies of your little four-year-old or five year old before entering kindergarten.

The series will allow her to connect with the same friends each week.

Your princess will also learn how to approach learning, socially, and emotionally.