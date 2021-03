Have you always wanted to sit in a pilot's seat?

MIDLAND, Texas — Have you always wanted to sit in a pilot's seat?

If so, you and your family will have the chance to enjoy a day at High Sky Wing for the Aviation Fun Day event.

At this fun flying event, you will be able to take a aircraft ride, enjoy a cockpit tour, watch reenactments, and take a museum tour.

This fun happening will take place on Mar. 13 at 10 a.m.