TEXAS, USA — Do you love trivia?

Then you and the whole family will have the chance to battle it out with some virtual trivia fun with ThisSideUpFamily.org.

The trivia fun event will be held on Aug. 22 from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

One lucky family will have the chance to win a family fun prize, valued at over $200 for this free trivia game night.