Get together for a virtual "hotcakes and hot takes" brunch

Shake up your weekend with a virtual brunch and explore historical and pop culture topics.

TEXAS, USA — If you love history or pop culture and want a fun way to talk about it, then hosting your own virtual hotcakes and hot takes brunch may be the fun you are looking for.

Have you always been intrigued by historical events or do you have an opinion about the hot topics in the world today?

If so, then hosting a weekend virtual brunch could make for an interesting time.