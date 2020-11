Come enjoy the corn maze, hayrides, a bonfire, and animals on Family Fun Night at Fiddlesticks Farms.

MIDLAND, Texas — Are you and the family wanting to enjoy a night out in the town?

Then, make your way over to Fiddlesticks Farms for the Family Fun Night event on Nov. 13.

At this family fun event, you will be able to enjoy the corn maze, hayrides, a bonfire, and animals.

The fun will start at 6:30 p.m.