Eighth Annual West Texas BLVD Nights Car Show to kick off in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Are you a car lover?

If you are, then you will love the Eighth Annual West Texas BLVD Nights Car Show.

This fun and vrooming event will feature low riders, custom cars, trucks, and classic motorcycles.

Visitors will also be able to take part in the kids' face painting booth, a contest pinup, and a tattoo booth.

Those taking in the beauty of the cars will see who is crowned the "Best of Show " winners.

Mar. 20 will be when car lovers are invited to attend this extraordinary event.

The admiration of the cars will begin at 12 p.m.