ODESSA, Texas — If you love Halloween and decorations, you will be able to decorate your own scarecrow for the Ector County Library Scarecrow Decoration contest until Oct. 23.

Halloween lovers who decide to take part in this contest must bring their spooky scarecrows to the Ector County Library on Oct. 23 to be judged and winners will be announced on Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. on Facebook Live.