ODESSA, Texas — Your young book lovers can now enjoy their favorite book in the summertime, with the Summer Reading Program that Ector County Library kicked off on Monday.

The program will have books for people of all ages.

The reading program will include clubs, such as the Read-To-Me-Club and the Children's Reading Club.

Teenagers and adults will also be able to take part in this fun summer event.

Those who participate will even be able to win a gift card during a prize drawing on Jul. 27.

To be apart of the Summer Reading Program, click here for more information.