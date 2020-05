TEXAS, USA — What's your favorite book?

Why not tell everyone about it by creating a book club for family and friends?

Whether you are a lover of Harry Potter or one who loves great mysteries, create a book club that you and the whole family can enjoy.

Start off by creating a list of books that everyone can read and go from there.

Before you know it, everyone will start to give requests on what books they would love to read and your book club will be a favorite pass time for your whole family.