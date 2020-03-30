TEXAS, USA — If you love science and everything about it, then let your scientific curiosity fill with amazement as the Buffalo Museum of Science brings you the virtual science fair.

The museum and the Tiff Nature Preserve will be hosting the science fair to keep kids busy while they are home from school.

Parents and kids will be able to take part in this unique and fun event by participating in the activities posted each day.

Winners will receive admission to the museum once it re-opens as well as a grand prize of a birthday party at the museum.

If you or your child is interested in being apart of this fun scientific event, click here for more information.