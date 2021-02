Read all of your baby's favorite stories at the Toddler Story time event on Feb. 10.

ODESSA, Texas — If you and your baby have a favorite story, why not share it at the Toddler Storytime event at The Painted Potter?

From Chicken Little to Dr. Seuss, you and your little one will have a fun and story-filled day with all of your favorite tales.

The storytelling will take place on Feb. 10 between 10 A.M. and 11 A.M.