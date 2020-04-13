TEXAS, USA — Discovering the natural world from decades before can be found with much intrigue at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Take your virtual tour of the natural world before it came to be what it is today.

In the Bone Hall, you will find the bones of many different kinds of animals as well as information on when they lived and how they lived.

If you are wanting to explore a more cultured historical view of the world, then the Objects of Wonder halls, will capture your eye, with the many different pieces of history from around the world.

Crystals and other gems can also be found during your virtual tour through one of the most extravagant museums in the world.

If you are interested in exploring the history of nature in rare form, then click here for more information.