ODESSA, Texas — If you are wanting to appreciate art and all of its culture, you can visit the Ellen Noel Art Museum for the celebration of Black History Month.

The museum will be honoring artist, Betye Saar, on Feb. 11 at 6:30 P.M.

The celebrated exhibit will focus on her career and her art that is a rising voice in the Black culture.