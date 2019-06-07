COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was sent to the hospital after his girlfriend said fireworks exploded in his pocket during a Fourth of July celebration on Thursday night.

Mandy Campbell she was with her boyfriend and a group of people who were igniting fireworks in a Colorado Springs neighborhood when the explosion happened. The moment was captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

Campbell told 9NEWS partner KRDO she is sharing the video to spread the importance of fireworks safety. For what it’s worth, it is illegal to light fireworks in the city of Colorado Springs, and only certain fireworks are allowed in El Paso County.

The doorbell video shows sparks flying across the street. Campbell said one of the fireworks shot into her eye and caused bruising.

