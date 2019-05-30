More Americans want to become healthier.

That is according to a new survey from United Healthcare... Which includes the responses from a thousand adults.

Some of the biggest health priorities included following a healthy diet, having routine medical care and cutting back on drinking and smoking.

Nearly 60% said they would become more physically active if they were able to socialize or make friends.

More than half also said they expect to remain healthy enough to do everyday tasks, including climbing stairs when they are 80.

Many also said they wouldn't mind getting paid to become healthier... With more than two-thirds saying $2.00 a day would do the trick.