Create glass with the Corning Museum of Glass

Do you want to learn a new and unique hobby?

TEXAS, USA — Do you want to learn a new and unique hobby?

Then learn how to make glass with Corning Museum of Glass.

This unique museum will present virtual classes for those who are in love with art and wanting to learn how to create it in a different way.

From learning how to make beautiful glass sculptures to learning how to relax while embracing a new hobby, the Corning Museum of Glass will give you a memorable experience for years to come.