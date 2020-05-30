MIDLAND, Texas — The Classic Honda of Midland has announced its plans to honor the class of 2020, by giving them the chance to create a uniquely memorable prom or senior portrait at no cost.

That's right! No cost.

That's not all, one lucky graduate will walk away with a car.

The free photoshoot will be held between May 30 - Jun. 1 and Jun. 6 - Jun. 8 between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Classic Honda of Midland.

Graduates from Midland High School, Lee High School, and Early College High School are eligible to schedule a senior or prom portrait.

So, if you are a senior graduate and would like to have a portrait taken of your memorable graduating year, call Jose Gaona (432) 894-2484 for more information on how to schedule your appointment.