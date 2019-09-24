ODESSA, Texas — Odessans got a chance to discuss the 2019 legislative session with state representative Brooks Landgraf Monday night.

The District 81 representative hosted a town hall at Odessa College. One of the biggest things that was discussed was how the representative is going to respond to the mass shooting in Odessa and Midland.

“We’ve had mass shootings in Texas and throughout the country for decades," Brooks Landgraf, State Representative said. "Now politicians haven’t been able to come up with a solution to these problems, but I have faith that the people of Texas will.”

Landgraf knows he has work to do after the August 31 mass shooting in West Texas.



“It’s a tremendous amount of work, especially coming from a community that’s been so directly impacted by it,” Landgraf said.



Since the shooting he has joined the House Select Committee on Mass Violence and Community Safety. Their first meeting was this week.



“The goal of the committee is to take input from all across the state of Texas who have had various intimate experiences with these mass shootings," Landgraf said.

Landgraf wants to take those ideas and recommend legislation to implement into law in the next session. He says he is keeping an open mind about how to solve the problem.



“Having a discussion, a little bit of disagreement, I think it’s good for our form of government," Landgraf said. "I mean this is how this is how things get flushed out this how you do find answers.”



Landgraf told members of his electoral district that there is no such thing as a bad idea, even asking for their help.



Some of public’s ideas that Landgraf is interested in pursuing are:

Implementing a mass notification system

More mental health screening

Better reporting to police about suspicious individuals

Odessans have another chance to bring up their concerns to state representative Landgraf tomorrow. He will host another town hall in West Odessa at Kellus Turner Community Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

