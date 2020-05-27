BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park will begin its first phase of reopening on Monday, June 1.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the following will be open for day-use only:

Scenic driving and bicycling along all paved park roads.

Selected front country trails for day hiking.

Rio Grande for day-use river trips from paved road access points.

Group size limits apply.

Group size limits apply. Panther Junction Gas Station and camp store.

Chisos Mountains Lodge restaurant for take-out meals only.

Fossil Discovery Exhibit

Restroom facilities.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased in and visitor services will be limited.

“After being closed for two months, it's great to be able to provide the people who love their national park the opportunity to enjoy Big Bend again,” said Superintendent Bob Krumenaker.

If you are planning a trip, be sure to bring your credit card. No cash will be accepted for entrance fees.

Visitors should practice Leave No Trace principles, remain 6 feet from other groups, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

"Protecting the health of our staff and volunteers, the residents of the Big Bend gateway communities, and of course, the visitors, is paramount, so it's essential that everyone who comes to Big Bend accept the responsibility for their own actions," said Krumenaker.

Park visitors are also encouraged to prepare for the summer heat, with temperatures near the Rio Grande in the triple digits nearly every day.

For more information specific to your trip, you can visit the Big Bend National Park website.

