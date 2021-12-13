One local trapper says 75% of local hog populations need to be killed to reduce them to a manageable level.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Some wild home security camera footage from Fort Bend County captured what you don’t want to see in your front yard.

Sienna neighbors said their yards were ravaged by dozens of wild hogs in the middle of the night.

Then, the hogs were gone.

The man whose camera caught the video said he wasn’t surprised they were in his yard, but he was stunned but their number.

“I was thinking to see two, three or four ... not 25 or 30,” Glen Garner said.

After the sun came up one morning last week, Garner stepped outside to walk his daughter to the bus stop.

The evidence only footsteps from his door was hard to miss.

“I saw a ton of ton of damage,” Garner said. “In our front yard, in our neighbor’s yard. Some of the houses down the street were hit worse than others.”

When he pulled the security video to identify the offenders, he was shocked.

“You’ve seen one hog, OK,” Garner said. “And then you see the whole family troop filing in. It’s just really bizarre.”

Like thieves in the night, they move swiftly and quietly.

“They move really quickly,” Garner said. “Looking back on our camera, they were in our yard less than a minute.”

Sienna’s HOA said the hogs have become a seasonal problem in the neighborhood.

They move up and down the banks of the Brazos River and ultimately onto residential streets.

Although there have not been any confirmed reports of structural damage from the hogs, damage to flowerbeds and landscaping has been extensive.

A hog trapper who works in Sienna told KHOU 11 News the only way to control wild hog populations is to capture and kill 75% of them.

“For now, we’re just going to clean things up and wait and see,” Garner said.