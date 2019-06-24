BROOKHAVEN, Mississippi — Heartbreaking photos show an abandoned, hungry puppy who refused to leave an armchair.

Sharon Norton, an animal control officer in Brookhaven, Miss., posted photos of the puppy on Facebook.

“To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food. Shame on you for doing this to this puppy...but one day Karma will meet up with you," she wrote.

WBLT reports the dog was fed and taken to a shelter, where he will be placed for adoption.

