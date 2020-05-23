ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, Round Rock police responded to a slithery suspect after reports of a snake loose in a park.
According to the Round Rock Police Department, Officer “Aaron Exotic” Moeller responded to the call.
The reptile was later identified as pet snake Honey, a 4-year-old, 10-foot albino Burmese python.
Honey was accompanied by her owners, the Round Rock Police Department said.
It was determined there was no threat to the public.
