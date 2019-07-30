The month of July saw a lot of rain for the Permian Basin, particularly Midland and Odessa.

However, the green grass and occasional rainbow must be balanced out somehow. The recent rain has created a domino effect, creating the perfect conditions for bugs.

Anthony Franze I though West Texas was supposed to be dry? In the month of July, M... idland Int'l has received 7x more rain than Houston Hobby, 10x more than Dallas Love Field, 20x more than San Antonio, and 70x more than Waco.

"We had all the rain in the beginning of the year, so all of the population has exploded," said Zeno Witten of Boydstun Pest Control.

"Then we kind of had some dry periods, so all of those [bugs] were looking for places to go find water, and then everything explodes, then the spiders go crazy too."

In addition to spiders, you can expect to see black ground beetles, carpenter ants and roaches.