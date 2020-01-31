ODESSA, Texas — Hot diggity dog!

Students and faculty at Permian High School gathered Friday to wish a very special member of the Mojo family, Arlo, a happy fourth birthday.

Arlo, a precious Goldendoodle, is the school's emotional support dog.

The students said since Arlo has been on campus the hallways are much happier.

Arlo's celebration included treats, toys, cake, and the PHS choir sang happy birthday.

One could say it was one fun pawty.

