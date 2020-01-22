MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County commissioner's voted unanimously on January 21 to donate $1 Million to the City of Midland to assist with their cost of construction for a new animal shelter.

The donation is also part of an agreement between the county and the city to share the services of the animal shelter.

The shelter is expected to break ground in 2-4 weeks, sometime during February 2020.

The shelter will be more than 18,400 sq ft. which is more double the size of the current shelter which is around 7,200 sq. ft.

The new facility will increase the capacity of the dogs and cats by dozens. The current facility can house an estimated 80 dogs and 45 cats.

The new facility is expected to house nearly 120 dogs and more than 80 cats.

There will also be numerous new amenities and safety measures in the new facility including quarantines, meet and greet rooms, "get to know" courtyards, and a conference room to host training and vaccination clinics.

Construction for the shelter is estimated at a total cost of just more than $8.9 million.

Construction is expected to last at least 12 months.

Officials are hoping for a grand opening in 2021.