MIDLAND, Texas —
Meet Sunni, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Sunni is a 3-year-old Lab and Pit Bull mix. She was surrendered to the city shelter when she hurt a smaller dog in her home.
She was saved from the city shelter back in December 2021, and found a home pretty quickly. Unfortunately, she was returned and is now back at MHC looking for a forever home.
Sunni would do best in a home where she can be the only dog. She is very calm and would love to just relax all day with her human.
Sunni is shy at first, but a very loving dog once she warms up to people. She is well mannered but would do best with older children.
If you are interested in meeting Sunni, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.