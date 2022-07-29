Sunni is a 3-year-old Lab and Pit Bull mix.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Sunni, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Sunni is a 3-year-old Lab and Pit Bull mix. She was surrendered to the city shelter when she hurt a smaller dog in her home.

She was saved from the city shelter back in December 2021, and found a home pretty quickly. Unfortunately, she was returned and is now back at MHC looking for a forever home.

Sunni would do best in a home where she can be the only dog. She is very calm and would love to just relax all day with her human.

Sunni is shy at first, but a very loving dog once she warms up to people. She is well mannered but would do best with older children.