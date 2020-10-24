Meet Quinn, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week

Quinn is a one-year-old Pitbull mix who is looking for her forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Quinn, our Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Quinn is a one-year-old female Pitbull mix with a small frame, weighing around 35 lbs.

She was recently rescued from Midland Animal Services. Previously Quinn was picked up as a stray and spent several months in the shelter. A family that is patient with her will be a good fit.

Quinn has a sweet submissive nature but things can still spook her.

She doesn't react much to other dogs but doesn't get along with cats.

If you would like more information on Quinn she is available at the adoption center inside Petsmart in Midland.