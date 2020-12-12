Mr. Kitty is a 10- year- old Tabby who is looking for her forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Mr. Kitty, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Mr. Kitty is a 10-year-old Domestic short hair orange tabby. He's rather on the large side, weighing around 15 lbs.

Mr. Kitty was recently surrendered due to his family going through rough times, and they can't give him the care he needs.

According to his former family, he is super cuddly and is full of love to give.

Mr. Kitty loves receiving attention and will be your buddy. It does take him a few days to adjust to new surroundings. He is ready to find his forever home to spend the rest of his days with.

If you would like more information on Mr. Kitty, he is available at the adoption center inside Petsmart in Midland.