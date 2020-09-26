Meet Calamity Jane (CJ), Newswest 9's Pet of the Week

Calamity Jane is a five-year-old Shepherd mix, who is looking for her forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Calamity Jane (CJ), our Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

CJ is a five-year-old female Shepherd mix and weighs about 45lbs.

She was brought in by another rescue shelter.

CJ is very sweet but can be really shy. She takes time to warm up to people she meets.

Once she trusts you Cj will make a loyal companion.

If you would like more information on CJ she is available at the adoption center inside Petsmart in Midland.

The Adoption Center is however closed for public visits.