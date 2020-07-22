Mama bobcat and cubs spotted in Midland

A bobcat family was spotted Wednesday in Grassland Estates near Nueva Vista Golf Course.

MIDLAND, Texas — A mama bobcat and her three cubs were spotted in the Grassland Estates area in Midland Wednesday morning.

The bobcat family was seen near Nueva Vista Golf Course.

Newswest 9 spoke with Midland County Game Warden, Derek Bean about bobcats in the area.

"Bobcats are not uncommon in this part of Texas. They are likely foraging for rodents or something to eat," said Bean.

It is also good to be mindful to keep your pets inside if you live in the area. Bobcats can attack animals larger than themselves.