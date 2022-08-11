'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says

The lobster-sized crawfish has invaded the Lone Star State and, apparently, it tastes like lobster.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!

The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

Three lobster-sized mudbugs were collected from the pond in Brownsville by researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The problem is, these crawfish aren't welcomed. The invasive species multiply quickly as the females can produce about 1,000 eggs three to five times during breeding season. They also prefer warmer waters.

“We don’t know when these invasive crayfish were first introduced or how far they have spread, but we do know they can have a negative effect on local species and biodiversity,” said TPWD Aquatic Biologist Dr. Archis Grubh.

It's the first time the crawfish has been observed in Texas. Recently, they were found in the Los Angeles area back in 2020.