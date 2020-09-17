Fix West Texas trying to help death row dogs find their forever homes

Adopt a dog on death row this week and receive multiple services like spay/neuter appointments, free 4DX test, and three months of heartworm preventative.

MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas is doing what it can to help reduce the unwanted pet population.

The City of Midland puts down around 180 animals each month.

Luckily, Fix West Texas has partnered with Midland Animal Control in clearing death row animals.

We would like to partner with Midland Animal Control in clearing death row. If you adopt a dead dog walking this week,... Posted by Fix West Texas on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

"They are clearing the kennels this week so they do have some death row dogs and cats that need homes now so we just want to bring it to the publics' attention this is an ongoing situation," Karen Patterson, President of Fix West Texas said.

If you adopt a dog this week, you'll get first choice of the spay and neuter appointments in October, a free 4DX test, and three months of heartworm prevention.

www.fixwesttexas.org Spay and neuters are by appointment only at our mobile MASH style clinics. We will have at least one surgical clinic scheduled each month. All appointments must be secured by a deposit via credit card, unless you contact us at registration@fixwesttexas.org for alternatives.

This is all in an effort to give animals their forever home and to help clear out the shelter.