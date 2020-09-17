Fix West Texas trying to help death row dogs find their forever homes

MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas is doing what it can to help reduce the unwanted pet population.
The City of Midland puts down around 180 animals each month.
Luckily, Fix West Texas has partnered with Midland Animal Control in clearing death row animals.
"They are clearing the kennels this week so they do have some death row dogs and cats that need homes now so we just want to bring it to the publics' attention this is an ongoing situation," Karen Patterson, President of Fix West Texas said.
If you adopt a dog this week, you'll get first choice of the spay and neuter appointments in October, a free 4DX test, and three months of heartworm prevention.
This is all in an effort to give animals their forever home and to help clear out the shelter.
If you adopt this week, email registration@fixwesttexas.org with a copy of the adoption papers.