Fix West Texas helping to clear the animal shelter

MIDLAND, Texas — If you've been thinking about adopting a furry friend, now is the time.
Fix West Texas has partnered up with Midland Animal Control to help more pets find their forever homes.
The non-profit is able to offer a $65 rebate if you come in and adopt an animal off death row.
Fix West Texas posted their top 5 animals who need to be adopted.
Take a good look at these pets, any of them could be yours to take home.
Here's how to get your rebate:
- Email registration@fixwesttexas.org for approval for adoption, as funds are first come first serve.
- Pick up your new pet!
- Email a picture of you and the animal that Fix West Texas can post on their Facebook page
- Write a short synopsis of what adopting a pet means to you and how the rebate helped
- Send in a copy of the adoption papers in order to receive the $65 rebate.
Fix West Texas hopes to make the animal shelter system better.
They started a petition last week using the City of Midland to issue a directive to stop the killing of healthy and adoptable animals and seek alternative methods proven to work in other communities.