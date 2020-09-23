Fix West Texas helping to clear the animal shelter

Fix West Texas is offering a $65 rebate if you come in and adopt an animal off death row

MIDLAND, Texas — If you've been thinking about adopting a furry friend, now is the time.

Fix West Texas has partnered up with Midland Animal Control to help more pets find their forever homes.

The non-profit is able to offer a $65 rebate if you come in and adopt an animal off death row.

In an effort to continue partnering with Midland Animal Control in clearing death row, FWT is offering FREE adoptions... Posted by Fix West Texas on Monday, September 21, 2020



Fix West Texas posted their top 5 animals who need to be adopted.

Take a good look at these pets, any of them could be yours to take home.

Midland Animal Control’s top 5 animals who need a new home this week. Aren’t they cute?!? Please let us know if you are interested and need a rebate to adopt. ❤️ #makemidlandtexasnokill Posted by Fix West Texas on Monday, September 21, 2020

Here's how to get your rebate:

Email registration@fixwesttexas.org for approval for adoption, as funds are first come first serve.

Pick up your new pet!

Email a picture of you and the animal that Fix West Texas can post on their Facebook page

Write a short synopsis of what adopting a pet means to you and how the rebate helped

Send in a copy of the adoption papers in order to receive the $65 rebate.

Fix West Texas hopes to make the animal shelter system better.

They started a petition last week using the City of Midland to issue a directive to stop the killing of healthy and adoptable animals and seek alternative methods proven to work in other communities.