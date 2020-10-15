Dog seen getting kicked in viral video has been found, Houston SPCA says

A good Samaritan turned over the dog to a team of SPCA workers who were in the neighborhood to search for it and pass out flyers to residents.

HOUSTON — The dog seen getting kicked in a viral video earlier this week has been located and is now being cared for, the Houston SPCA tells KHOU 11 News.

The dog was found just after 11 a.m. Thursday as the SPCA and Houston police searched a southeast Houston neighborhood, handing out flyers to residents.

A Good Samaritan, who said she'd been caring for the dog, came forward during the search after she saw one of the flyers.

The Houston SPCA’s Chief Veterinarian Dr. Dev said the dog is less than a year old and is still considered a puppy. He is now safely in the care of the Houston SPCA where he will be given a full exam and plenty of TLC.

The investigation continues into the viral video where the dog is seen viciously kicked inside a car while onlookers laughed, the SPCA said.

The SPCA's Animal Cruelty Team got involved after the video made the rounds on multiple social media platforms and the community demanded justice.