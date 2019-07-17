When it comes to prairie dogs, people tend to have differing opinions.

"People are either really passionate about them and want to see them relocated or don't even mind being in their area. Then we have others that don't care to what extent, they just want to see them gone," said Leah Lewis, Midland Animal Services Manager.

But with complaint after complaint of destroyed yards and even sprinkler systems, the city now has a plan.

"If they're in the city limits and they are on city property, we are in the process of working with wildlife services. We are going to have an employee working for the city to help in these types of situations," said Lewis.

But Lewis says a wildlife services team in Midland won't be active until September. So in the meantime, they've hired a prairie dog specialist to tackle "Illinois island" next week.

"So what we use is a trailer and soapy water. And the soapy water comes from the trailer into the hole and you get down on your hands and knees and stick your arm in the hole. And once the prairie dogs come up and the soap suds, you pull em' out, give em a bath," said Lynda Watson, a prairie dog specialist via a phone interview.

For Watson, this isn't her first rodeo.

"It's a process that's taken me 35 years to learn. I've moved over 120,000 prairie dogs in the last 35 years," said Watson.

She explained this is the safest way to relocate prairie dogs and has seen methods that are beyond cruel and something she'd never dream of.

"They're wild animals and they're very frightened and what we're trying to do is make the worst day of their lives as bearable as possible," said Watson.

"We want to work with the experts and ensure the best outcome for the community and prairie dogs themselves," said Lewis.