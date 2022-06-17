Cattle escape trailer near IH-20 in Big Spring

Big Spring police say the cows have either been recovered or contained, though one did die.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Some drivers on I-20 might have seen something a little "un-herd" of in Big Spring Friday.

Several cattle got loose in the area of Highway 350 and IH-20 at around 2 p.m., according to the Big Spring Police Department.

The cattle had reportedly fallen from a trailer that had recently departed from the Big Spring Livestock Auction.

Two employees from the auction and the individual who was driving the cattle worked to recover the animals.

As of 4:30 p.m. most of the animals were recovered, while others have been contained and and are not considered a traffic hazard.

BSPD says one cow did unfortunately die during the situation.

The police are investigating the incident and looking into if any charged will be filed.