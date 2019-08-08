NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Two zebras who escaped a New Braunfels property Wednesday have died, authorities confirmed.

Officers with the New Braunfels Police Department assisted the New Braunfels Animal Control to catch two zebras who'd swam across the Guadalupe River to escape their owner's property.

One zebra was sedated Wednesday evening. The animal was airlifted to a truck and returned to its owners. That zebra died hours after returning to the property.

The second zebra was caught Wednesday evening and was returned to its owners as of Thursday morning.

According to police, the zebra made it out of its enclosure early Thursday morning. Investigators discovered the zebra dead on the property around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said that they are looking into possible criminal offenses. Investigators say the owners did not alert authorities to this morning's escape until hours later.

