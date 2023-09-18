Black bear captured after spotted in tree at Disney's Magic Kingdom

Florida wildlife officials explained the black bear was most likely moving through the area looking for food.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials captured a female black bear spotted in a tree Monday at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom park.

It's typically best to leave bears alone, but says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission earlier, "given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear."

WKMG-TV in Orlando reports Disney's official My Disney Experience app had several attractions at 10 a.m. marked as "Temporarily Closed." But in a statement after 1 p.m., a Disney spokesperson said that park officials made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland.

"During the fall, bears are more active as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter," the agency said in a statement.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to Disney for a statement to which the theme park replied it was working with FWC to capture and relocate the bear, which was "safely" done.

The FWC reminds people if they see a bear, never approach or feed it — give it space. To learn more about bears and how to avoid conflicts with them, visit MyFWC.com/Bear or BearWise.org.