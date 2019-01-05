ALBANY, N.Y. — An effort to ban the declawing of cats in New York is moving through the New York Legislature.

The Democrat-led Assembly's agriculture committee advanced the measure Tuesday. Supporters hailed the move, but the bill must pass a second committee before going to a vote in the Assembly.

Supporters include animal welfare advocates and many veterinarians who say declawing a cat is inhumane since it involves the amputation of a cat's toes back to the first knuckle.

The state's largest veterinary association has opposed the bill, arguing that the procedure should remain a last resort for felines who won't stop scratching furniture or humans.