This 16-acre ranch in Texas lets you hang out with alpacas

They have 50 alpacas that you can meet and greet.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — There's a 16-acre ranch in Texas dedicated to alpacas. You can take guided tours, pet them, feed them and pose with them for your Instagram followers.

It's called Black Barn Alpacas and we couldn't help but notice the thousands of followers they've gained promoting their ranch. It's owned by an animal-loving couple who pride themselves on deeply caring for the alpacas.

"At Black Barn Alpacas, we are dedicated to raising premier black and gray alpacas with loving care and sustainability," their website says.

It's located on 3915 US-181 South in Floresville, just outside of San Antonio. They have 50 alpacas that you can meet and greet.

"After cuddling with our fuzzy friends, stay awhile to enjoy a picnic and wine on our sprawling green pastures," they said.

They also have the "ranch life experience" where you can vacation there and learn about the breeding program.

"Only 50,000 registered alpacas live in the United States, making it rare to find up-close encounters like ours. Come meet the happiest alpacas in Texas and feel the alpaca love!" they said.