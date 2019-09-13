MIDLAND, Texas — The 29th annual HIGH Sky Wing Airsho kicks off tomorrow.

But today hundreds of 5th graders and special needs students from all across the Permian Basin got a chance to experience the practice air show.

It was a day filled with education and lots of aviation.

“Some of the students may not ever get an experience like this and it’s cool to expose them to it,” Casi Allen, Hillinder Elementary school teacher, said.

For 12 years, the Friday before the airshow hundreds of students from across West Texas spend the afternoon watching planes and pilots practice taking off and doing tricks for the AIRSHO.

“This is my favorite field trip I’ve ever done!” Mia Meador, 5th grader, said.

This year, there were over 700 students at the practice show.

For pilot Tom Renu, he hopes a day like this inspires the students to become pilots in the future.

“Now this country is in the midst of a pilot shortage and seeing all these kids excited about flying, I mean, all that tells me is that everybody can have a career in aviation," Renu said. "We’re just trying to do our part and bring that message to them that they can do it to.”

And Renu might be in luck because most of the Hillander 5th grade class now want to become pilots.

The air show will not just have things happening in the sky this weekend, there will be jumping castles, food trucks, aircraft rides and plenty of commemorative history to walk through.

Gates for the AIRSHO open tomorrow and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids. World War II, Korean and Vietnam war veterans can attend the show for free. For more information click here.



