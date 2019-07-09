SAN ANTONIO — Sophia "Sophie" Munson and her family were in Corpus Christi for Memorial Day Weekend when they crashed trying to avoid a truck parked on the harbor bridge.

"Thirty seconds and our lives changed," said Jackie Martinez, Munson's mother.

Her older brother, mother and father were also hurt in the crash, and were subsequently released from the hospital. But Munson was in the worst condition.

"It was hard," Martinez said. "At one point we thought we were going to lose her."

The 10-year-old was put in a medically induced coma for weeks, undergoing surgeries to her skull, jaw, nose, shoulder and more.

"She had 250 stitches in her face," Martinez said.

Back in June, for the last day of school, Northern Hills Elementary School decked the halls with signs and sported shirts that read #SophieStrong in honor of Munson as she continued to fight for her life in a Corpus Christi hospital.

"You don't realize how much your child impacts peoples' lives until they reach out to you," Martinez said. "We've been blessed with lots of love."

Munson later woke up and doctors said she was well enough to transfer to a children's hospital in San Antonio, where she has been recovering.

On Friday, her family learned Munson will be released from the hospital.

"We're blessed because she is alive and we just take it day by day," Martinez said. "Little steps, writing her name, recognizing people."

Martinez said her daughter has a long journey ahead. She is still trying to learn how to walk and talk again, but they are hopeful Munson will return to school by the end of the year.

"With all the love and support from the hospital, from our friends, from our Facebook friends, from the school—we were able to get through this," Martinez said. "We still have a long road ahead of us, but we're going to get there with everybody's support."

The #SophieStrong family has created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and therapy cost.