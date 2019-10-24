ARP, Texas — Fifth graders at Arp Elementary School have been writing letters to an East Texas Marine while he was at boot camp. On Wednesday, the students got the chance to meet John Feemster for the first time.

John started boot camp in July of 2019. Being a Marine had been a life long dream of his.

"One day I was three years old watching commercials and I don't know, I heard a calling you could say," he said.

John Feemster in front of Marine Plane

While at boot camp in San Diego, California he wrote letters to his mother in Whitehouse.

John's mother, Patti Feemster says she recalls one letter being not so positive.

"I only got one letter that was kind of down and that's what prompted all of this," she said.

5th graders at Arp Elementary write letters to East Texas Marine

Patti reached out to an Arp Elementary School teacher via social media to spread the word.

"I told the kids I have a friend of a friend who is in the military and boot camp is hard and he needs some positive encouragement," fifth grade teacher Sheri Kain said. "Would you be willing to make cards for him?"

The kids wrote the first set of letters on their first day of school. They have been writing the letters since then.

