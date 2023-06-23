Alumni, former players react to return of 'Lone Star Showdown' football rivalry between UT and Texas A&M

No official date has been set yet, but the game will return to Kyle Field in College Station sometime in 2024.

TEXAS, USA — The big rivalry game between the University of Texas and Texas A&M University is coming back.

It was recently announced that the "Lone Star Showdown" between UT and Texas A&M will return to the football field next season when UT is set to join the SEC in 2024.

It's been 12 years since the football teams last played each other back in 2011. But a little friendly competition between UT and A&M can be found anywhere.

It's something Branndon Stewart is familiar with. He was a quarterback for A&M in 1996, '97 and '98.

Stewart said the games against UT were "off the hook."

"I mean, they were crazy, right? I mean, everyone was so excited. That's kind of like what you live for the entire season was to play that game," he said.

Stewart won some hardware while he was at A&M, including a Big 12 title ring from 1998, where he was also the MVP of the game.

But even with that, he said there was just something special about that Thanksgiving game against UT – especially when they were the home team, playing at Kyle Field.

"There's kind of a roar that just never stops, and they just turn it up a notch for that game," Stewart said.

That's something even UT fans agree with.

"One of my best experiences is actually traveling to Kyle Field. The reason why is because that atmosphere cannot be replicated any other place," Fozzy Whittaker, a former running back for UT.

But the last time the teams played each other, UT shut that roar down. The Longhorns' last-minute field goal won them the game by two points.

"Ultimately, he [UT's Justin Tucker] nails the kick, and it was just like a dagger in Kyle Field, man. It was one of those things where I've never heard that stadium that quiet before," Whittaker said. "It just was all encapsulated by the final kick, right? That's what it's called 'The Kick.'"

Whittaker was at that game, on the sidelines, out with an injury but cheering on his team.

"The moment was just surreal because it, like I said, epitomizes and it put everything that you want from a rivalry perspective playing out in a single game," Whittaker said.

But he said he's looking forward to the rivalry's return.

"Whenever you don't have Texas and A&M playing each other in the Lone Star Showdown, I feel like Texas football is not made whole," Whittaker said. "So, by having it back in 2024, whenever Texas makes the jump to the SEC, it brings everything back whole from the Texas football community."

He's already imagining what the game will be like.

"That atmosphere is going to be electric. And I think, ultimately, what you hope and expect from a fans' perspective is to be able to respect one another and then also have fun because that's what college rivalries are all about," Whittaker said.

Megan Grigsby was at the last game the two schools played as a Longhorn fan in a sea of Aggies.

"It was a really incredible experience. I [have] got to give the Aggies credit – Kyle Field was rocking for sure," Grigsby said. "It was really fun. I mean, there was so much. Oh my gosh, it was high drama."

The '06 UT alum said she has only missed eight home games since she was born. But she's always been around Aggies.

"I grew up going to school around here. You had kids that were big A&M fans and then this huge Texas fan. So, there was always that good-natured ribbing," Grigsby said.

Even within her own family.

"My grandparents are on the A&M side. My parents are on the Texas side. So, we would rib back and forth about, you know, who can win what and so on. It was always a topic of conversation and always had some maybe some good-natured bets going on, too," Grigsby said.

But she wasn't exactly happy when the Aggies left for the SEC.

"I think from the rivalry standpoint, I think it was kind of like, 'Really, guys? You're taking your ball and leaving?' You know, to be a little sassy. It felt like if A&M couldn't win the Big 12, what do you think you're doing going to the SCC? Come on, guys. Come on," Grigsby said.

"But you know, at that time, too, if I take the rivalry out of it, really look at it was a smart move for A&M, made a lot of money," Grigsby added. "It was a good move for y'all and. But yeah, I think it took away a little bit because those were – that was always fun."

Now she's looking forward to loading up her UT-themed ride and heading down to College Station for the game next year.

"There's been a lot of trash talk. We've all been, you know – but with no way to prove it, no way to say who's the best. So, I'm just looking forward to being on the field and putting money where your mouth is," Grigsby said.

"I just think the passion behind that is so much fun," she added. "I would encourage people to keep cool, you know, don't take it to extremes. But yeah, it's just, I'm really excited to see the passion come back and to truly, again, just to be able to back up all the talk."

The "throwback" memories go even further for Larry Bloomquist.

"We go to high school with some of the same people. And, you know, so there's always this rivalry between your neighbors, your friends, your old high school classmates and coworkers and whatnot. It's just pretty intense," Bloomquist said.

Since 1975, Bloomquist has been to every UT vs. A&M game except two. Living in Austin, surrounded by Longhorns, he can't wait for the rivarly to come back so he can continue his streak.

"I've just got a lot of close friends and, you know, have a lot of respect now, want to beat them every time. And I'm excited about this new rivalry kind of coming back," Bloomquist said.

Stewart said the rivalry was even more fun after he graduated and just went to the games, instead of playing in them.

"As you build your network outside of just seeing A&M, in a work environment, you meet all these – especially if you live in Austin – you meet all these Longhorns. It makes it even more fun, even though you're not playing," Stewart said. "I think it's just you get bragging rights for a year. And there's so many people, you know, both schools are so big and such a big part of Texas of just the fabric of Texas that having those bragging rights for a year or so is a lot of fun."

Competition aside, Longhorns and Aggies both agree: the SEC made a great decision to bring back the rivalry.

"I think Texas coming to the SEC is going to be really cool because A&M really had to step up their game going into the SEC, both on the field and in tailgating," Bloomquist said. "There's going to be some wins and losses and heartbreaks and whatnot. But I think it's going to be good for the conference overall to have UT and OU in the package."

Others agree that the move into the SEC will be huge for UT.

"Jumping into the SEC is not taken lightly. That's going to take a bit of adjustment period going against some of the teams that you haven't faced or have only faced once in the past 10 years," Whittaker said.

No official date has been set yet, but the rivalry game will return to Kyle Field in College Station sometime in 2024.

