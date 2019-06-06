HOUSTON — Clearly, there are some people who don’t know the unwritten rules of flying.

While on his very first flight, going from Orlando to Houston, 4-year-old Rodney Small noticed a woman’s bare foot on his armrest. His reaction…PRICELESS!

His dad, Darryl Small, was actually trying to get Rodney's reaction to taking off but instead recorded Rodney scolding the woman for her inappropriate feet placement.

“Stinky feet behind me,” Rodney told his dad.

He then turned around and told the barefoot woman, “somebody got they feet behind me.”

Darryl said he believes the woman didn’t mean to invade his son’s space and he reacted the way anyone else would react.

“Sometimes adults hold back with confronting others to keep the peace, but as a child he voiced his concerns and his facial expressions and reaction made it hilarious," Darryl said.

The lady quickly moved her feet and apologized.

