SAN ANGELO, Texas — Countless people in San Angelo and beyond are mourning the loss of Lacy Connell, 29, after the young mother was killed in a vehicle collision Friday on State Highway 158, near Midland.

As they prepare to lay Connell to rest, some members of her family and her friends spoke to FOX West Texas about her life and legacy for those she leaves behind.

“I can’t categorize her in one word, she just made a lot of people smile, laugh just like a big pitch of fresh fun. I don’t know how to explain it she so unique in every way,” Connell’s friend, Davey Tillotson, said.

Since her death, numerous friends have posted messages on social media highlighting her spirit, her beauty and how Connell had enriched their lives. And many posts spoke of Connell's love and adoration of her son, Daxton.

“She was a great person, and I am so blessed that she left us with this precious gift. For the longest time, she wanted a baby, she was telling everybody ‘oh I can’t wait to be a mother. You guys are so lucky to be a mother,’ and the day she found out she was pregnant, we were all so happy. They had a gender reveal party, and she was ecstatic it was a boy,” Amy Contreras, Daxton's grandmother, said.

“When she died, her wings just went like that over this whole city, and people calling me left and right. And, like Andrew believe it or not, Lacy’s death has just made me and my wife’s relationship rekindle. Me and my kids that I haven’t talked to, me and my son's mom have talked now, and we want to have a better relationship,” Andrew Perez, Daxton’s, father, said.

Connell’s mother, Lisa Connell, showed a photo of Lacy with beams of sunlight framing her daughter’s face.

“This is a picture I took of her one time, and as you can see - I don’t know if you can see it or not - there are sunshine rays just splashes right down on here and I thought that was so unique because any other picture I took of anybody else would have never had that; and I always thought that was the coolest thing,” Lisa said.

Lacy’s loved ones will say their goodbyes at her funeral service today and as they do, they are promising to make sure Daxton has nothing but good memories of his mother, who’s life ended too soon.

“I will stay strong for our baby boy, because I know that what I know you would want me to do, and I will be the father for my son, and I will never let him forget who his mama was," Perez said.