Houston flight delayed after passenger airdrops naked pictures to entire plane

The pilot threatened to deplane and get security involved if the culprit didn't stop sending naked photos to everyone on board, including him.

HOUSTON — Imagine yourself sitting on a plane at Houston's Hobby Airport as you get set to take off for a dreamy vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Then: Ping. Nude photos start showing up on your phone -- and they're being airdropped from another passenger!

Yes, it really happened and the photos went to everyone on the Southwest Airlines flight, including the crew, according to CNN. The pilot wasn't amused and threatened to return to the gate if the culprit didn't cut it out.

"So here's the deal: If this continues while we're on the ground, I'm going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody's gonna have to get off, we're gonna have to get security involved and vacation is gonna be ruined," the pilot warned over the intercom. "So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let's get yourselves to Cabo."

Passenger Teighlor Marsalis shot the video. She told CNN that she and her friends were waiting for takeoff when everyone received a notification of files being shared on AirDrop.

Marsalis declined but a woman in front of her showed her the photo.

Another woman got upset and told the flight attendant and they alerted the pilot, Marsalis said.

"The safety, security and wellbeing of customers and employees is the Southwest team's highest priority at all times. When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.